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CRISIS ACTORS BEING HIRED FOR VIRGINIA GUN RALLY DOCUMENTS
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74 views • January 17, 2020
THIS VIDEO IS FROM HARD NEWS TV ON YOUTUBE BUT THIS NEEDS TO BE INVESTIGATED IMMEDIATELY TO STOP THIS FALSE FLAG TERROR ATTACK ON OUR 2ND AMENDMENT RIGHTS HERE IS A LINK TO THE DOCUMENT https://www.film.virginia.org/hotline/post/amissville-seeking-actors-for-ongoing-live-roleplaying-project-current-paid/?fbclid=IwAR3F8lDOskjUuKcdT3KY-WTf2bYSySFoH0vw8Mmm4d8P1EyY_h7BaLak7Y8
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