Private Corporation Google forges deal with Private Corporations UN & WEF to unleash new global CENSORSHIP tool built & operated by the slaves that will be censored! How’s THAT for human intelligence?

In partnership with the United Nations (UN) and the World Economic Forum (WEF), tech giant Google is rolling out a new censorship scheme that aims to stop all free speech everywhere in the world.

LaToya Drake, Google's News Lab head, revealed that her corporate employer's new "Fact Check Tools" apparatus is all about "improving information quality." Its stated purpose, according to one outside observer, is "to eliminate dissent on any topic Google selects."



The Google News Lab itself, which we now know is simply a purveyor of fake news, describes itself as "a team within the Google News Initiative (GNI) whose mission is to collaborate with journalists to fight misinformation."



GNI, in case you are unfamiliar with it, is a Google program that "works with publishers and journalists to fight misinformation." In other words, it is Google's corporate censorship division.



In the video above, you can see Drake pushing so-called "fact checkers" and "approved" journalists to utilize digital tools from Google like "Data Commons," which was specifically designed for fake news publishers to "verify the authenticity and accuracy" of what gets reported as news.

