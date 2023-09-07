Create New Account
🤡Stoltenberg tells Allies that NATO's Weapons Stocks are at Zero. They [NATO] need to do something new
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Stoltenberg tells allies that NATO's weapons stocks are at zero. They[NATO] need to do something new.


Jens approximate statement:


"Last fall or last summer, we realized that this would be a war of attrition. So in this case, the production of ammunition becomes extremely important. At the very beginning, we depleted our reserves to support Ukraine, but our reserves are not large enough, so we need to increase production. The reality is that our production capacity is not as large as it should be. It is for this reason that we are now seeing an influx of investments and an increase in production volumes throughout the Alliance."


