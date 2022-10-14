Bookkeeping Course - STP Phase 2 - On The Money Business Academy

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Single Touch Payroll Phase 2 reporting is here. Learn about what's changed and how to get ready for Phase 2 reporting which all employers must be using by 31 December 2022.
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READ OUR BLOG ARTICLE HERE ON STP PHASE 2:
ATO LINK:
CONNECT WITH ON THE MONEY BOOKKEEPING:
LinkedIn: https://au.linkedin.com/company/on-the-money-bookkeeping
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OnTheMoneyBookkeeping/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/otmbookkeeping
VISIT US: Level 28, 818 Whitehorse Road Box Hill VIC 3128
CHECK OUT OUR FREE BOOKKEEPING COURSE:
STYLING ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: Nuna Nguyen, Nuna Beauty & Styling Etiquette https://www.instagram.com/nunanguyen_/