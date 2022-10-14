Create New Account
Bookkeeping Course - STP Phase 2 - On The Money Business Academy
1 view
channel image
On The Money Business Academy
Published a month ago |

Single Touch Payroll Phase 2 reporting is here. Learn about what's changed and how to get ready for Phase 2 reporting which all employers must be using by 31 December 2022.

READ OUR BLOG ARTICLE HERE ON STP PHASE 2: 

https://bit.ly/3CT70sd

ATO LINK:

https://bit.ly/3esxjfw


CHECK OUT OUR FREE BOOKKEEPING COURSE: 

https://bit.ly/3rYKl7p


STYLING ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: Nuna Nguyen, Nuna Beauty & Styling Etiquette https://www.instagram.com/nunanguyen_/

Keywords
