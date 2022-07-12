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Long-Haul COVID Sufferers - How to Regain Taste & Smell?
Dr. Edward Group
Dr. Edward GroupCheckmark Icon
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1395 views • July 12, 2022

Dr. Group leads an uncensored Q&A for members of his online school and community, The Global Healing Institute. Discussing solutions for long-haul COVID sufferers that have struggled to regain their sense of taste and smell, he acknowledges research and articles published lately regarding the claim: You can be vaccinated with a PCR test without knowing it.

Can they vaccinate you against COVID-19 with a PCR Test? Regardless of external sources or influences out of our hands, Dr. Group offers REAL solutions to defend your body against toxins, harmful organisms, and heavy metals.


Solutions and recommendations:

– Shop Organic Supercharged C60 ~ https://bit.ly/3NPBTA9 

– Shop Organic Detoxadine ~ https://bit.ly/3umOjsc 

– Urotherapy - Dr. Group’s Course included in The Global Healing Institute Membership ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe 

~ Distilled water (course coming soon)

~ Eating healthy, resting, detoxifying 

~ Ivermectin and Paratrex in combination ~ https://bit.ly/3ywpfAs 

––––––––––––––

THE GLOBAL HEALING INSTITUTE  ➤➤ 

Become a Member ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe 

Member Benefits:

--- Dr. Group’s 6 self-healing courses

--- Monthly Q&As to ask him anything

--- A private community of healers sharing uncensored resources from around the world 

--- Private invites to wellness retreats and virtual summits

--- Annual guided water fast with the community to reset your body

--- X2 loyalty points and FREE Shipping on all Global Healing orders

— Customized health protocols and in-depth explorations on healing 


BECOME A MEMBER ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe 

––––––––––––––

ABOUT DR. GROUP ➤➤ 

Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, and DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love. 

MEET DR. GROUP ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/ 

SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE EMPOWERMENT ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe 

–––––––––––––

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA ➤➤ 

UNCENSORED Telegram (My preferred channel) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial 

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/  

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drgroupofficial/  

Twitter -  https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup   

–––––––––––––

DISCLAIMER  ➤➤ 

The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.

Keywords
healthnatural healthhealinglife coacheducationvaccinedetoxconsciousnesshealth and wellnessholistic healthholistic medicinemedical freedomwellnessself healingdr groupcovid-19how to healcovidpcr testsivermectinurotherapyglobal healing instituteintegrative healthroot cause medicinesupercharged c60
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