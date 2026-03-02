Iran has reportedly launched its newest ultra-heavy missile toward U.S. bases in the Middle East, according to NourNews.

💥IRGC REPORT ON THE 11TH WAVE OF TRUE PROMISE 4:

➡️US intelligence centers and military support warehouses, and the communications industries complex of the Zionist regime's army are among the targets of the eleventh wave

➡️The eleventh wave of the Operation True Promise 4 was carried out in a combined, extensive, and high-density action by the naval and aerospace units of the IRGC against American-Zionist military targets on the third day of the enemies' aggression against our beloved homeland.

➡️US intelligence centers and military support warehouses in the Persian Gulf region, the communications industries complex of the Zionist regime's army in Beersheba, and more than 20 points in the areas of Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, and the Galilee in the occupied territories were targeted and hit by Iranian missiles and drones.

➡️ From the beginning of the war until now, the brave children of the Iranian Armed Forces, by attacking 60 strategic targets and 500 military points of the USA and the Zionist regime, and by launching more than 700 drones and hundreds of missiles, and defeating the enemies in interception, have set a new record beyond the entire 12-day war in just the last 48 hours in the war against the aggressive enemies.

➡️The brutal and terrorist actions of the US army and the Zionist regime against the oppressed Iranian citizens in their savage attack on hospitals, schools, IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting), and civilian centers will further strengthen the will to advance the all-out war against the enemies within the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and will expand the level of military actions of the Islamic Republic.





🐻The 12th wave is already in progress.