Yss he is Fat and Yes he is Outrageow and yes He is Right - the people living in Hawaii have been captured into accepting their tyranical government with all their BS rules and Woke policies
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 21 hours ago

I would guess many of the rich people that have bought property in Hawaii will get the Fuck out  before the shit hits the fan.  Look at all the Woke people in government over there.  Like the Water guy that used water to further his Woke agenda by not making it available. That guy should be hung by this balls.  And the Governor is a big World Economic Forum guy.  And his wife could be a major peolle. And the Police Chief looks and acts like a monster.  I would get the Fuck out myself if I was living over there.  What is to prevent these Bastards from doing this to another Island ?  Can you image if they hit Honolulu with Direct Energy Weapons like they did in Maui ?  For their compliance on Maui, they were hit with DEW and burned out of their houses.

Keywords
truthfatoutrageos

