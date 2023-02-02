The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys Traffic

"The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys" is the title track from the 1971 album by British rock band Traffic, written by Jim Capaldi and Steve Winwood. Despite never being released as a single due to its long duration, it became a staple of North American AOR-format FM radio stations in the 1970s.

The title refers to an inscription written by diminutive American actor Michael J. Pollard in Jim Capaldi's notebook while they were both in Morocco. Capaldi and Pollard were planning to work on a movie that was never filmed. Capaldi said:

Pollard and I would sit around writing lyrics all day, talking about Bob Dylan and The Band, thinking up ridiculous plots for the movie. Before I left Morocco, Pollard wrote in my book 'The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys'. For me, it summed him up. He had this tremendous rebel attitude. He walked around in his cowboy boots, his leather jacket. At the time he was a heavy little dude. It seemed to sum up all the people of that generation who were just rebels. The 'Low Spark', for me, was the spirit, high-spirited. You know, standing on a street corner. The low rider. The 'Low Spark' meaning that strong undercurrent at the street level.

At 11 minutes and 41 seconds, it is the longest track on the album. The song (and the album) received wide praise, both in print and on broadcasts. It begins with a gradual fade-in and ends with a slow fade-out. The signature two-chord[a] piano vamp enters after the fade-in, cued by the dry rattle of a vibraslap. Verses are sparsely arranged with a slow deliberate pace in D minor, contrasting with double-time densely-layered pop choruses modulating to D major. The tune fades out with a dissonant, reverberating final chord sustained over the vamp.

The album cut features extended solos, by Chris Wood on tenor saxophone and by Winwood both on piano and on a Hammond organ distorted through a fuzzbox. David Lubin wrote in his album review that appeared in Rolling Stone in 1972, "Each member of the group lays down a track or tracks which could in parts stand alone".

Capaldi had originally written only two verses of lyrics. He quickly wrote the third verse while Winwood was recording the song's vocal and slipped it in front of him in time for him to sing it.

Steve Winwood - vocal, piano, Hammond organ

Chris Wood - tenor saxophone

Ric Grech - bass guitar

Jim Gordon - drums

Reebop Kwaku Baah - congas

Jim Capaldi - additional percussion

Written by: Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi

Low Spark of High Heeled Boys released 1970

Traffic

If you see something that looks like a star

And it's shooting up out of the ground

And your head is spinning from a loud guitar

And you just can't escape from the sound

Don't worry too much, it'll happen to you

We were children once, playing with toys

And the thing that you're hearing is only the sound

Of the low spark of high-heeled boys

The percentage you're paying is too high priced

While you're living beyond all your means

And the man in the suit has just bought a new car

From the profit he's made on your dreams

But today you just read that the man was shot dead

By a gun that didn't make any noise

But it wasn't the bullet that laid him to rest was

The low spark of high-heeled boys

If you had just a minute to breathe

And they granted you one final wish

Would you ask for something like another chance?

Or something similar as this?

Don't worry too much it'll happen to you

As sure as your sorrows are joys

And the thing that disturbs you is only the sound

Of the low spark of high-heeled boys

The percentage you're paying is too high priced

While you're living beyond all your means

And the man in the suit has just bought a new car

From the profit he's made on your dreams

But today you just read that the man was shot dead

By a gun that didn't make any noise

But it wasn't the bullet that laid him to rest was

The low spark of high-heeled boys, high-heeled boys

If I gave you everything that I owned

And asked for nothing in return

Would you do the same for me as I would for you?

Or take me for a ride

And strip me of everything including my pride

But spirit is something that no one destroys

And the sound that I'm hearing is only the sound

Of the low spark of high-heeled boys, heeled boys