© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Trudell Documentary (2005)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • November 19, 2020
John Trudell was a major player in the Native American civil rights movement throughout the 1970s. In '79 he lost his wife, mother-in-law and three children to a fire in their home on a reservation in Nevada, a fire which occurred just 12 hours after Trudell set an American flag on fire on the steps of the FBI building in Washington D.C. Following the tragedy, Trudell turned his activism into poetry and music. Said best in his own words: "My goal is very simple. To communicate the human experience at a level that human beings can recognize and relate to. That may be a personal statement. It may be a political statement. But whatever it is, it all comes from the same point of reference: the experiences we share as peoples of this planet."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.