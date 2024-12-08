What does God want from us? 2A

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a brief study of both OT and NT scriptures that looks for the key components that God cares about in His people. He is the same God today, yesterday, and forevermore. He changes not. So if we look at what He valued in His people in the past, we can obtain greater understanding of what He desires from us now.