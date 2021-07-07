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PFIZER JAB CONTENTS EXPOSED! 99+% TOXIC INDUSTRIAL CHEMICAL! (CLIP)
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645 views • July 07, 2021
Researchers show scientific proof that covid injections are mass poisoning.
Share this short 7 minute clip with anyone who you can still save from the "genocide jab."
This clip was taken from the Stew Peters Show:
View the full video here:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/stew-peters-show-pfizer-jab-contents-exposed-trump-vaccine-rhetoric-saving-our-kids-bidens-4th-and-more/
Share this short 7 minute clip with anyone who you can still save from the "genocide jab."
This clip was taken from the Stew Peters Show:
View the full video here:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/stew-peters-show-pfizer-jab-contents-exposed-trump-vaccine-rhetoric-saving-our-kids-bidens-4th-and-more/
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