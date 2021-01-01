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US High School Soccer Featuring: Drew Weaver '21 Recruiting Video
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11 views • January 01, 2021
This edition of US High School Soccer is sponsored by:
Game Planner Pro! http://gameplannerpro.com
Enter Code USSports to save 10% off the annual subscription. For Football Coaches, By Football Coaches Learn More at http://gameplannerpro.com
and
Victorious The Movie!
Spend one season with the D.C. Divas. One of America's toughest full-contact female football teams. Get it today!
https://amzn.to/3hyRlC5
Hey there athletes and warriors!
On this week's show we take a look at one of the USA's top High School footballers (that's the more European way of saying soccer for the yanks out there :) ), ready to make a college program that much more successful.
Be sure to watch the whole video to get a great ball control tip from one of the world top coaches in Coach Joe Luxbacher
See more from Coach Joe here https://shrsl.com/2ph5n
Part one:
Drew Weaver - Class of 2021
For college recruiting inquiries, please contact Drew at - [email protected]
Part two:
Soccer Skills and Drills Vol. 1: Winning the 1v1 Match-up
Soccer in the purest sense is a team sport - eleven individuals playing as one. That said, in the most fundamental analysis virtually every game situation in some manner or another involves a one-on-one competition —the player with the ball versus the opponent who is responsible for defending him or her. These mini battles waged between opposing players are vital links in the chain of events that collectively determine the outcome of the match. Improving a player’s ability to succeed in one-on-one situations is the primary objective of Soccer Skills and Drills Vol. 1.
From Cool Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun! News You Can Use.
http://USSportsRadio.Net
Game Planner Pro! http://gameplannerpro.com
Enter Code USSports to save 10% off the annual subscription. For Football Coaches, By Football Coaches Learn More at http://gameplannerpro.com
and
Victorious The Movie!
Spend one season with the D.C. Divas. One of America's toughest full-contact female football teams. Get it today!
https://amzn.to/3hyRlC5
Hey there athletes and warriors!
On this week's show we take a look at one of the USA's top High School footballers (that's the more European way of saying soccer for the yanks out there :) ), ready to make a college program that much more successful.
Be sure to watch the whole video to get a great ball control tip from one of the world top coaches in Coach Joe Luxbacher
See more from Coach Joe here https://shrsl.com/2ph5n
Part one:
Drew Weaver - Class of 2021
For college recruiting inquiries, please contact Drew at - [email protected]
Part two:
Soccer Skills and Drills Vol. 1: Winning the 1v1 Match-up
Soccer in the purest sense is a team sport - eleven individuals playing as one. That said, in the most fundamental analysis virtually every game situation in some manner or another involves a one-on-one competition —the player with the ball versus the opponent who is responsible for defending him or her. These mini battles waged between opposing players are vital links in the chain of events that collectively determine the outcome of the match. Improving a player’s ability to succeed in one-on-one situations is the primary objective of Soccer Skills and Drills Vol. 1.
From Cool Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun! News You Can Use.
http://USSportsRadio.Net
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