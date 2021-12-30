Ghislaine Maxwell Guilty in Epstein Pedophile Sex Trafficking Trial [30.12.2021]

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty of sex crimes including the most serious charge of sex trafficking a minor.British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on Wednesday of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein.Maxwell was convicted by a 12-person jury of five of the six counts she was facing including the most serious charge of sex trafficking a minor.The New York Post reports Maxwell showed no emotion as she was hauled out of federal court in Lower Manhattan after the reading of the unanimous verdict.The 60-year-old daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell could potentially spend the rest of her life behind bars.The charges against Maxwell stemmed from 1994 to 2004.Two of Epstein’s alleged victims said they were as young as 14 when Maxwell allegedly began grooming them and arranging for them to give massages to Epstein that ended in sexual activity.The first accuser to take the stand, who testified under the pseudonym “Jane,” told the jury that she met Maxwell and Epstein when the pair approached her at a Michigan arts camp in the early 1990s when she was 14 years old.From there, the teen was groomed for abuse at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion by Maxwell, who exposed her to nudity and sexualised conversations in an attempt to normalise the behaviour, prosecutors alleged.SourceNewsNation Now183K subscribersVideos of the MonthVideos sourced throughout the world2367 subscribers