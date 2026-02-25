BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Got cancer? Praise Pfizer! Your savior has arrived to fix it!
123 views • 1 day ago

This is great news! Not only does Pfizer cause cancer. It fixes it!

Sources

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/us-fda-grants-full-approval-pfizers-braftovi-combination

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40364-025-00831-w

https://www.vjoncology.com/speaker/scott-kopetz/

------------

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinecovidturbo cancer
