Alternative to Big Pharma | Unrestricted Truths

Big Pharma is running one of the biggest money rackets in the world. Is there an alternative?





James Grundvig is joined by Featured guest, Priscilla Romans, founder, and CEO of Graith Care, who launched her health patient advocate platform to offer people an option to get out of the system and receive truly personalized care.

To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://bit.ly/3tsDfJL

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