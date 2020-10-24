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10/24/2020 -- West Coast California Oregon Washington plate shifts 4-6mm towards the ocean IN 1 WEEK
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347 views • October 25, 2020
https://pnsn.org/tremor/
"New data shows western Washington State and Vancouver Island might be ending their near-annual shuffle away from the mainland.
Seismologist John Cassidy with Natural Resources Canada notes western Washington State has moved between 4 to 6-millimeters away from the mainland over the past week or so, with thousands of tiny tremors detected.
“Because of that slow movement of the ocean plate that’s being pushed beneath us, Vancouver Island for example is normally moving to the northeast, it’s normally moving towards Vancouver at about a centimeter a year,” he explains.
“But about every 14 months, Vancouver Island changes direction — as does Washington and Oregon and the Northern Part of California — for about two weeks and instead of moving towards the northeast moves toward the ocean”
This change in direction is known as an episodic tremor and shift (ETS) event." October 18, 2020
https://www.citynews1130.com/2020/10/...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
"New data shows western Washington State and Vancouver Island might be ending their near-annual shuffle away from the mainland.
Seismologist John Cassidy with Natural Resources Canada notes western Washington State has moved between 4 to 6-millimeters away from the mainland over the past week or so, with thousands of tiny tremors detected.
“Because of that slow movement of the ocean plate that’s being pushed beneath us, Vancouver Island for example is normally moving to the northeast, it’s normally moving towards Vancouver at about a centimeter a year,” he explains.
“But about every 14 months, Vancouver Island changes direction — as does Washington and Oregon and the Northern Part of California — for about two weeks and instead of moving towards the northeast moves toward the ocean”
This change in direction is known as an episodic tremor and shift (ETS) event." October 18, 2020
https://www.citynews1130.com/2020/10/...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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