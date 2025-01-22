Influential & Consequential Movements in Canada with The Hon. Preston Manning (PART 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us for the second part of our conversation with the Hon. Preston Manning, one of Canada's most defining figures.
In this week’s show, we discuss:
// The 6.5 million people in Canada who are one of the most powerful voting blocks
// How to get higher quality, and qualified, government leaders
// What the top think tanks in Canada are doing
// How to break out of the "left" or "right" labelling trap and work together for national solutions
// The first woman elected in Canada and how she did it
// The Farmers Movement and how it shifted our nation
// Lessons from wildcat oil wells
Mr. Manning authored several books including, Do Something!: 365 Ways You Can Strengthen Canada. We encourage you to pick it up!
We will be airing the rest of the conversation over the next weeks.
