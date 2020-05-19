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Will the COVID-19 vaccine be the mark of the beast?
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75 views • May 19, 2020
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
This video is for education purposes only and all sources used are free to use under federal law. Taking this video down will be breaking federal law and discrimination against peoples freedom to promote education with the provided resources that are made to the public. Everything belongs to God and no individual can claim rights to anything. Thank you.
"Federal law allows citizens to reproduce, distribute, or exhibit portions of copyrighted motion pictures, videotaped, or video discs, without authorization of the copyright holder. This infringement of copyright is called, “Fair Use,” and is allowed for purposes of criticism, news, reporting, teaching, and parody. This article is written, and any image and video (includes music used in the video) in this article are used, in compliance with this law: Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C 107." All music, images, videos, sound effects and Audio Bible (which I paid for) is free to use under the copyright act law as mentioned in the above. If YouTube removes any videos for what they claim is a violation of copyright law, it is a false claim. All videos are for educational purposes only and not for profit on our part. We profit from none of the videos, but to simply share as it is allowed to do so in the laws of the land.
The video was produced somewhere in Canada on May 17, 2020.
According to a news article from Yahoo.com, some evangelical Christians fear the “mark of the beast” from a coronavirus vaccine since they believe that the vaccine will include some sort of human tracking device: https://news.yahoo.com/evangelicals-fear-the-mark-of-the-beast-from-a-coronavirus-vaccine-183249943.html
As a result, they believe that the COVID-19 vaccine will be the mark of the beast. Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci and now, President Trump are all praising the need for a vaccine to eradicate the current COVID-19 “pandemic”.
The mark of the beast has to do with worship according to Revelation 14:9-11, Revelation 16:2; Revelation 19:20 and Revelation 20:4. If you worship the beast, the beast being the Vatican, and accepts the Vatican beast’s mark, then and only then, will you be able to buy and sell but for how long before the plagues of an offended God fall on those who will have accepted the mark of the Vatican beast.
How can a vaccine be linked to the worship of the Vatican beast?
Will the COVID-19 vaccine be the mark of the beast as some evangelical Christians believe? No.
For more information on the mark of the beast, the beast being the Vatican, please look the videos on the mark of the beast along with videos on the number of the beast and the image of the beast:
Mark of the beast:
https://youtu.be/16_grWpedc0
https://youtu.be/AVsK80Qh6uY
https://youtu.be/_3fOaSHxMtc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zuZMgSWo5c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5SKJ6JT0tE
Number of the beast:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zscx2CZbcVM
http://remnantofgod.org/666.htm
Image of the beast:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sY9W0hIrbEc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zKtSQCbO50
For background information, videos on the first and second beasts of Revelation 13 are provided below:
Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8abWHW_DUKo
United States, the second beast of Revelation 13: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XeBIfO8qpvo
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
This video is for education purposes only and all sources used are free to use under federal law. Taking this video down will be breaking federal law and discrimination against peoples freedom to promote education with the provided resources that are made to the public. Everything belongs to God and no individual can claim rights to anything. Thank you.
"Federal law allows citizens to reproduce, distribute, or exhibit portions of copyrighted motion pictures, videotaped, or video discs, without authorization of the copyright holder. This infringement of copyright is called, “Fair Use,” and is allowed for purposes of criticism, news, reporting, teaching, and parody. This article is written, and any image and video (includes music used in the video) in this article are used, in compliance with this law: Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C 107." All music, images, videos, sound effects and Audio Bible (which I paid for) is free to use under the copyright act law as mentioned in the above. If YouTube removes any videos for what they claim is a violation of copyright law, it is a false claim. All videos are for educational purposes only and not for profit on our part. We profit from none of the videos, but to simply share as it is allowed to do so in the laws of the land.
The video was produced somewhere in Canada on May 17, 2020.
According to a news article from Yahoo.com, some evangelical Christians fear the “mark of the beast” from a coronavirus vaccine since they believe that the vaccine will include some sort of human tracking device: https://news.yahoo.com/evangelicals-fear-the-mark-of-the-beast-from-a-coronavirus-vaccine-183249943.html
As a result, they believe that the COVID-19 vaccine will be the mark of the beast. Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci and now, President Trump are all praising the need for a vaccine to eradicate the current COVID-19 “pandemic”.
The mark of the beast has to do with worship according to Revelation 14:9-11, Revelation 16:2; Revelation 19:20 and Revelation 20:4. If you worship the beast, the beast being the Vatican, and accepts the Vatican beast’s mark, then and only then, will you be able to buy and sell but for how long before the plagues of an offended God fall on those who will have accepted the mark of the Vatican beast.
How can a vaccine be linked to the worship of the Vatican beast?
Will the COVID-19 vaccine be the mark of the beast as some evangelical Christians believe? No.
For more information on the mark of the beast, the beast being the Vatican, please look the videos on the mark of the beast along with videos on the number of the beast and the image of the beast:
Mark of the beast:
https://youtu.be/16_grWpedc0
https://youtu.be/AVsK80Qh6uY
https://youtu.be/_3fOaSHxMtc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zuZMgSWo5c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5SKJ6JT0tE
Number of the beast:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zscx2CZbcVM
http://remnantofgod.org/666.htm
Image of the beast:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sY9W0hIrbEc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zKtSQCbO50
For background information, videos on the first and second beasts of Revelation 13 are provided below:
Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8abWHW_DUKo
United States, the second beast of Revelation 13: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XeBIfO8qpvo
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
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