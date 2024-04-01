Create New Account
A channel opens for vessels clearing wreckage at the Baltimore bridge collapse site
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
126 views
Published 21 hours ago

A channel has opened for vessels clearing wreckage at the Baltimore bridge collapse site.  The U.S. Coast Guard has opened a temporary, alternate channel for vessels involved in the clearing of debris at the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, part of a phased approach to opening the main channel leading to the vital port, officials said.

collapsebaltimoremarylandupdatefrancis scott key bridge

