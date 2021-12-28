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HUMAN DESIGN REFLECTOR AURA /ONLY 1% OF HUMANS /EVEN IF YOU ARE NOT ONE UNDERSTANDING IS IMPORTANT!
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14 views • December 28, 2021
HUMAN DESIGN / Reflector Aura . There are many things you can control in your life, but how your Aura operates is not one of them. This is part 4 of the 4 aura types. Next we will dive into your UNIQUE PROFILE.Sophia & Angelica dive into the different HUMAN DESIGN AURA types and why they are so important for you to understand. Aura Types are based on each persons Human Design Chart. When those close to you are also embraced through your understanding everyone can thrive, all of your relationships, family, partner or business. It is also important to know when not to engage, when to walk away, or if someone else is triggering us, to learn from our Shadow Self in order to discover the GIFT. When you heal yourself you have no triggers and can hold the 'other' with compassion instead of anger, bitterness, frustration or unkind remarks. The more inner work you do, the clearer the inner healing is and the clarity of what is not 'yours to do.
'CONTACT INFO-
Angelica for Intuitive Guidance /Coaching / Book T.A.O. & website https://www.angelicachristidesign.com/
THE AWAKENING ONES https://www.amazon.com/AWAKENING-ONES-journey-enlightenment-Atlanians/dp/1794306811/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=THE+AWAKENING+ONES&;;;qid=1639767761&sr=8-2
Sophia for Human Design / Gene Keys Readings & upcoming workshops [email protected] or [email protected]
HUMAN DESIGN FREE CHART: https://jovianarchive.com/Get_Your_Chart GENE KEYS PROFILE: https://genekeys.com/free-profile/
2 of the watercolors (including 'How to heal a broken heart") are from the talented artist Karen Jones https://www.instagram.com/karenjones3020/ 2 Fairy watercolors: https://pixabay.com/users/sfallen-20184601/
Little girl with wings: Александр Мартинкевич from Pixabay
H.D. Symbols: https://jovianarchive.com/
'CONTACT INFO-
Angelica for Intuitive Guidance /Coaching / Book T.A.O. & website https://www.angelicachristidesign.com/
THE AWAKENING ONES https://www.amazon.com/AWAKENING-ONES-journey-enlightenment-Atlanians/dp/1794306811/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=THE+AWAKENING+ONES&;;;qid=1639767761&sr=8-2
Sophia for Human Design / Gene Keys Readings & upcoming workshops [email protected] or [email protected]
HUMAN DESIGN FREE CHART: https://jovianarchive.com/Get_Your_Chart GENE KEYS PROFILE: https://genekeys.com/free-profile/
2 of the watercolors (including 'How to heal a broken heart") are from the talented artist Karen Jones https://www.instagram.com/karenjones3020/ 2 Fairy watercolors: https://pixabay.com/users/sfallen-20184601/
Little girl with wings: Александр Мартинкевич from Pixabay
H.D. Symbols: https://jovianarchive.com/
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