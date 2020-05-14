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The Latest Victim: Funeral Fashion Faux Pas
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18 views • May 14, 2020
What kind of business did Auntie Meriwether have in Indonesia? Where did she come across such a high level of knitting skills? With her mastery of three languages and her international travel, it makes you wonder if she really was who she said she was. Uncover her unseen backstory in the depths of your own imagination; not in this video.
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Video, sound effects, and music from Storyblocks.com.
Merchandise by Spreadshirt.com.
Store: insertfoottheater.com/store
Facebook: insertfoottheater.com/facebook
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YouTube: insertfoottheater.com/youtube
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Video, sound effects, and music from Storyblocks.com.
Merchandise by Spreadshirt.com.
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