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10/28/2021 The Stew Peters Show Ft. Roger Stone, Karen Kingston & More
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962 views • October 28, 2021
10/28/2021 The Stew Peters Show
Visit Stew Peters' website: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
Roger Stone-Coup empowers communists. 2020 election spawns weaponized corruption.
Karen Kingston- Sick until proven healthy, asymptomatic students randomly tested despite being masked.
Sheriff Richard Mack- Sheriffs must uphold law, get more constitutional training: CSPOA.org.
Paul Romero- Media blackout: uprising grows. Hawaiians defiant in face of communist tyranny.
Visit Stew Peters' website: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
Roger Stone-Coup empowers communists. 2020 election spawns weaponized corruption.
Karen Kingston- Sick until proven healthy, asymptomatic students randomly tested despite being masked.
Sheriff Richard Mack- Sheriffs must uphold law, get more constitutional training: CSPOA.org.
Paul Romero- Media blackout: uprising grows. Hawaiians defiant in face of communist tyranny.
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