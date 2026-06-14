Dahiyeh, southern Beirut after Israel strike - kills at least 3, wounds 15

Scenes from Dahiyeh, s. Beirut

⚡️ — Israeli strike on Beirut’s Dahiyeh kills at least 3, wounds 15, Lebanese Civil Defence reports.

Adding, more:

⚡️ — NEW: Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf:



The Zionists' incursion into Dahiyeh once again demonstrated that US either lacks the will to fulfill its commitments or the ability to do so.



By giving the green light to the regime, you cannot gain concessions. The game of bad cop and good cop has grown stale.



If you lack the will & ability to fulfill your commitments, speaking of continuing down this path is simply not possible.

More:

⚡️ — BREAKING: Iranian Military HQ warns Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs “will not go unanswered,” Mizan reports.



➡️ Sardar Asadi, spokesman for Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ, issued the warning — Iran’s top joint command overseeing both the IRGC & regular army.



➡️ Statement follows Israeli air strikes targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs.



➡️ “Without a doubt, these crimes will not go unanswered,” Asadi said.

Adding more about this:

⚡️ Israel informed US Central Command in advance of today’s Beirut strike, Israeli source tells CNN.



➡️ Israel calculated the strike could trigger Iranian ballistic missile retaliation — on the same day Trump announced a US-Iran initial ceasefire agreement was set to be signed.



➡️ Iran had explicitly vowed to retaliate to any further Israeli strikes on Beirut or Lebanon.

And;

⚡️ — NEW: Israeli Army Chief Eyal Zamir orders intensification of ground and fire operations in southern Lebanon, Yediot reports.

Adding:

⚡️ — BREAKING: Israel now assesses that Iran will carry out a missile attack on Israeli territory in retaliation for the attack in Beirut's southern suburbs (Dahieh), according to Channel 14.

⚡️ — BREAKING: Israel raises alert level over fears of Iranian ballistic launches, Channel 15 reports.

⚡️ — BREAKING: Israeli sources say preparations underway for potential Iranian missile attack, Yediot reports.

⚡️ — BREAKING: IDF officially warns of possible fire toward Israeli territory “in the coming hours” following Beirut strike, IDF Spokesperson states.



➡️ Chief of Staff Zamir conducting ongoing situation assessments with all relevant commanders.



➡️ IDF maintaining readiness for “a variety of scenarios in defense & offense.”

⚡️ — NEW: Qatari delegation present in Tehran for indirect US-Iran negotiations hours before Israeli strike on Dahiyeh, Fars News reports.



➡️ Iran conveying its desired clauses and precise conditions to the US side through the Qatari team.



➡️ Source close to Iranian negotiators: “Nothing has been finalized yet” — talks described as having “ups and downs.”



➡️ Iran’s core condition: all its considerations must be “fully taken into account” in any final deal.



➡️ Source says even if all Iranian terms are met, no agreement will be signed at Trump’s announced timeline.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

⚡️ — BREAKING: Israeli defense establishment preparing to tighten Home Front Command guidelines imminently, Channel 14 reports.

⚡️— Following Iranian threats, preparations underway to tighten Home Front Command guidelines in the near future per situation assessment, Yediot and Channel 12 report.

⚡️ — IDF changes Home Front Command defense policy nationwide effective today June 14 at 18:00 until June 15 at 20:00, IDF Spokesperson states.



The IDF Home Front Command says it is restricting gatherings to 5,000 people nationwide.

More, from Trump:

⚡️ — NEW: President Trump via Truth Social:



This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran.



Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small & meaningless, nobody was hurt, (there were deaths & injured) injured, or killed, & should not disrupt this important process.



We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, & all sides should stand down.



There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel.



This could be the beginning of a long & beautiful peace — Let’s not blow it!

⚡️ — BREAKING: Israeli security cabinet to convene tonight at a secret location, Yediot reports.

⚡️ — Head of Iran’s National Security Committee Ibrahim Azizi via X: “A strong response is coming”.



Today’s crime by the Zionist regime in Dahieh, Beirut once again proved the US is weak without credibility, as it is not even capable of controlling this illegitimate regime. A strong response is coming.

NEW: Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ: Armed forces “fingers on the trigger, ready to strike the heart of the enemy,” following Beirut strike.



➡️ Commander states Iran’s combat, missile, naval, drone, & air capabilities are “stronger than ever,” reinforced by Supreme Leader Khamenei’s orders.



➡️ Declares forces are at full readiness to fire on the enemy, warning they await “the slightest misstep” to deliver an “unforgettable lesson.”

