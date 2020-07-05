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A Scientific Look at Masks and Social Distancing
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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266 views • July 05, 2020
What does the science actually say regarding masks and social distancing?

Prof. Dolores Cahill is a top immunologist PhD from Ireland. She explains that masks and social distancing do not affect coronavirus transmission.

Dr Judy Mikovits is a former American research scientist and author, with a PhD in biochemistry. She affirms that masks cause immunosuppression.

Prof. Joel W. Hay is a Pharmaceutical and Health Economics PhD at the USC School of Pharmacy. He says that there is no scientific evidence that social distancing prevents the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Gabor Maté is a renowned speaker and bestselling author, expert on a range of topics including addiction, stress and childhood development. He talks about the detrimental effects of social distancing.

Del Bigtree is an American television and film producer, and CEO of the anti-vaccination group Informed Consent Action Network. He demonstrates the dangers of masks and exposes the lack of evidence behind social distancing.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy