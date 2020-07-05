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A Scientific Look at Masks and Social Distancing
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266 views • July 05, 2020
What does the science actually say regarding masks and social distancing?
Prof. Dolores Cahill is a top immunologist PhD from Ireland. She explains that masks and social distancing do not affect coronavirus transmission.
Dr Judy Mikovits is a former American research scientist and author, with a PhD in biochemistry. She affirms that masks cause immunosuppression.
Prof. Joel W. Hay is a Pharmaceutical and Health Economics PhD at the USC School of Pharmacy. He says that there is no scientific evidence that social distancing prevents the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Gabor Maté is a renowned speaker and bestselling author, expert on a range of topics including addiction, stress and childhood development. He talks about the detrimental effects of social distancing.
Del Bigtree is an American television and film producer, and CEO of the anti-vaccination group Informed Consent Action Network. He demonstrates the dangers of masks and exposes the lack of evidence behind social distancing.
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For regular updates, subscribe to this channel by clicking on the red button and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
Prof. Dolores Cahill is a top immunologist PhD from Ireland. She explains that masks and social distancing do not affect coronavirus transmission.
Dr Judy Mikovits is a former American research scientist and author, with a PhD in biochemistry. She affirms that masks cause immunosuppression.
Prof. Joel W. Hay is a Pharmaceutical and Health Economics PhD at the USC School of Pharmacy. He says that there is no scientific evidence that social distancing prevents the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Gabor Maté is a renowned speaker and bestselling author, expert on a range of topics including addiction, stress and childhood development. He talks about the detrimental effects of social distancing.
Del Bigtree is an American television and film producer, and CEO of the anti-vaccination group Informed Consent Action Network. He demonstrates the dangers of masks and exposes the lack of evidence behind social distancing.
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel by clicking on the red button and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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