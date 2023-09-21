NATO Is Hissing From Anger! The Retreat Began! Ukrainian Army Left 'UROZHAINE' in Donetsk Oblast!

With the approach of the autumn frosts, the situation at the front began to change gradually. War correspondents began to record changes in the front on the 'Vremevsky' ledge, connecting the 'Zaporizhzhia' and 'Donetsk' regions. It is reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine began a gradual retreat from previously captured settlements.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.