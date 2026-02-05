Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 231.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.

Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he calls his "spokespeople" and "golden scribes".





"I do not want my people to prepare a new cross, a gallows or a tribunal for me. I want to dwell in their inner sanctuary, I want to occupy my Throne in the spirits of my people, to Communicate with them at every moment and await them in my Eternal Home, on my Universal Throne of Humility, on my Seat as a Loving Father; when all of you, full of merits, fulfillment, strengthened by the struggle and refined by virtue, come to me, with dignity, to receive your reward."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 231, Verse 37

Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 231 of 366:

The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org

Love, -James