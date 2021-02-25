© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden just ‘blunders on’
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
262 views • February 25, 2021
Sky News host Alan Jones says President Joe Biden continues to “blunder on” while enjoying a “dream honeymoon” from the US media.
“When Donald Trump was President, the typical CNN fare was chronicling Trump's ten worst abuses of power,” Mr Jones said.
“How does the Western world survive and democracy thrive, if there is not honest and objective assessment of this already flawed President”.
Mr Jones said the president continues to “walk on both sides” of issues including on values, climate change, and foreign politics.
“As I keep asking, are some of these politicians dumb or duplicitous, or both?” he said.
“He upholds the values of America, but lets in illegal immigrants. He will create jobs, but destroys thousands in shutting down a pipeline. He hates cultural norms, but accepts that China's brutality is a consequence of ‘different norms in each country’.”
“When Donald Trump was President, the typical CNN fare was chronicling Trump's ten worst abuses of power,” Mr Jones said.
“How does the Western world survive and democracy thrive, if there is not honest and objective assessment of this already flawed President”.
Mr Jones said the president continues to “walk on both sides” of issues including on values, climate change, and foreign politics.
“As I keep asking, are some of these politicians dumb or duplicitous, or both?” he said.
“He upholds the values of America, but lets in illegal immigrants. He will create jobs, but destroys thousands in shutting down a pipeline. He hates cultural norms, but accepts that China's brutality is a consequence of ‘different norms in each country’.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.