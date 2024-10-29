BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LIVE Exclusive With Governor Ron DeSantis! ELECTION WARNING - Soros Backed Ballot Amendments Are A Grave Threat To Our Representative Republic & Democracy!!
shannonjoytoo
shannonjoytoo
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 6 months ago

The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!! This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy


Amendments 3 and 4 MUST go down in Florida.


This is a national issue of extreme importance, especially for red states.


Governor Ron DeSantis joins me today to warn Americans about the ballot amendment initiatives on abortion and marijuana in Florida. Both are absolute disasters and should be voted down for many reasons which the Governor will explain today.


But even MORE important is the deceptive process and corporate undermining of basic democracy and our representative form of government. Every American should be alarmed by this new phenomenon of corporations and monied interest groups essentially purchasing LAW and seizing duly elected government institutions through the amendment process.


This is WAY more dangerous than people realize. Your vote won’t matter if it can be erased via amendment using extremely deceptive tactics and an onslaught of purchased media.


Watch the full report TODAY on the SJ Show ———>


https://rumble.com/v5kfv9x-live-exclusive-w-gov-desantis-election-warning-soros-backed-ballot-amendmen.html


Shannon’s Top Headlines - Monday, October 28


‘Selection 2024’ Whitney Webb’s latest podcast with James Corbett on the upcoming election:

https://newsletter.unlimitedhangout.com/2024-10-25-newsletter/


Solari Report warns about Trump & Digital ID push post election:

https://x.com/solari_the/status/1850389033928519770


Ontario man granted euthanasia for controversial 'post COVID-19 vaccination syndrome'

https://nationalpost.com/health/ontario-man-euthanasia-post-covid-19-vaccination-syndrome


Pfizer Lots Starting with "E" Could Signify Serious Side Effects:

https://x.com/P_McCulloughMD/status/1850582193518821885


Florida Chamber Commerce Urges NO Vote On Amendment 3:

https://www.tallahassee.com/story/opinion/2024/10/25/opinion-why-the-florida-chamber-urges-a-no-vote-on-amendment-3/75814565007/


SJ SHOW NOTES:


Press conferences on Amendments 3 & 4:

https://x.com/GovRonDeSantis/status/1848374524842303789

https://x.com/GovRonDeSantis/status/1848783153256927395

https://x.com/GovRonDeSantis/status/1848743231930175798


Sign the petition to urge Trump to address vaccine safety issues:

www.makeamericanhealthyagain.vote


______________________________________

Please Support Our Sponsors:


MUST Watch Movie - Beneath Sheep’s Clothing takes the mask off of totalitarianism and explores what lies beneath the surface of seemingly innocent characters and narratives. Get it HERE at https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie


Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy


Colonial Metals Group is a valued sponsor of the SJ Show! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values and supports this show! Learn about your options HERE ——> https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy

Keywords
electionexclusivedesantis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy