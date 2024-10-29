LIVE Exclusive With Governor Ron DeSantis! ELECTION WARNING - Soros Backed Ballot Amendments Are A Grave Threat To Our Representative Republic & Democracy!!

The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!! This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy





Amendments 3 and 4 MUST go down in Florida.





This is a national issue of extreme importance, especially for red states.





Governor Ron DeSantis joins me today to warn Americans about the ballot amendment initiatives on abortion and marijuana in Florida. Both are absolute disasters and should be voted down for many reasons which the Governor will explain today.





But even MORE important is the deceptive process and corporate undermining of basic democracy and our representative form of government. Every American should be alarmed by this new phenomenon of corporations and monied interest groups essentially purchasing LAW and seizing duly elected government institutions through the amendment process.





This is WAY more dangerous than people realize. Your vote won’t matter if it can be erased via amendment using extremely deceptive tactics and an onslaught of purchased media.





Watch the full report TODAY on the SJ Show ———>





https://rumble.com/v5kfv9x-live-exclusive-w-gov-desantis-election-warning-soros-backed-ballot-amendmen.html





Shannon’s Top Headlines - Monday, October 28





‘Selection 2024’ Whitney Webb’s latest podcast with James Corbett on the upcoming election:

https://newsletter.unlimitedhangout.com/2024-10-25-newsletter/





Solari Report warns about Trump & Digital ID push post election:

https://x.com/solari_the/status/1850389033928519770





Ontario man granted euthanasia for controversial 'post COVID-19 vaccination syndrome'

https://nationalpost.com/health/ontario-man-euthanasia-post-covid-19-vaccination-syndrome





Pfizer Lots Starting with "E" Could Signify Serious Side Effects:

https://x.com/P_McCulloughMD/status/1850582193518821885





Florida Chamber Commerce Urges NO Vote On Amendment 3:

https://www.tallahassee.com/story/opinion/2024/10/25/opinion-why-the-florida-chamber-urges-a-no-vote-on-amendment-3/75814565007/





SJ SHOW NOTES:





Press conferences on Amendments 3 & 4:

https://x.com/GovRonDeSantis/status/1848374524842303789

https://x.com/GovRonDeSantis/status/1848783153256927395

https://x.com/GovRonDeSantis/status/1848743231930175798





Sign the petition to urge Trump to address vaccine safety issues:

www.makeamericanhealthyagain.vote





