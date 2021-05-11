© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Levitating Magnetic Moon Lamp
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • May 11, 2021
Product link:
https://bit.ly/3o5YTPW
This is Unboxing Video of Moon Lamp which Levitating in the air without any support. Once you set it properly on the Round Magnetic plate, it works efficiently.
In this video, I have tried to explain how one can buy and unboxing the utility object.
https://bit.ly/3o5YTPW
This is Unboxing Video of Moon Lamp which Levitating in the air without any support. Once you set it properly on the Round Magnetic plate, it works efficiently.
In this video, I have tried to explain how one can buy and unboxing the utility object.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.