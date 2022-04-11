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Eva Bartlett: Russian Military expert Andrei Martyanov on Russia's denazification operation in the Ukraine (MIRRORED)
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291 views • April 11, 2022
Eva Bartlett: Russian Military expert Andrei Martyanov on Russia's denazification operation in the Ukraine (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/BxZMhCtYN2k
On March 15, I spoke with author and Russian military expert, Andrei Martyanov. His commentary and analysis are based on a deep understanding of Russian military and geopolitical issues.
Among many important things discussed were:
-that Ukraine has used prohibited weaspons against the people of the Donbass, repeatedly, including White Phosphorous
-Ukraine’s use of Ukrainian civilians as human shields, a war crime, preventing them from leaving areas of conflict (much as terrorists did Syrian civilians)
-why Russia is conducting the denazification operation
-that the hatred of Russians and calls for their murder amongst Ukrainian nationalists is not a new thing, but decades old
-that there will be a Ukrainian war crimes tribunal to hold accountable the criminals who have perpetrated untold and horrific war crimes
-Ukraine’s biological weapons
-the blatant propaganda and lies in the media war against Russia, much like the manifold lies we saw around Syria
Please do listen to the entire discussion, and consider supporting Andrei’s work.
Follow Andrei on:
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/martyanov
Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjxgKuAiHatLO-YskZU6PQQ
His blog:
https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/
RELATED LINKS
*Foreign Ministry statement on Ukraine’s strike on Donetsk
https://www.mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/news/1804180/?lang=en
*Attack on Donetsk by Ukrainian forces yesterday – a Tochka-U tactical missile with a cluster munition warhead (which is prohibited under international law). Only 1 cassette of 50 exploded yet killed 20 and injured 36.
https://twitter.com/indyscotnews/status/1503680455169789960
For other links please refer to original You Tube page at:-
https://youtu.be/BxZMhCtYN2k
Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/BxZMhCtYN2k
On March 15, I spoke with author and Russian military expert, Andrei Martyanov. His commentary and analysis are based on a deep understanding of Russian military and geopolitical issues.
Among many important things discussed were:
-that Ukraine has used prohibited weaspons against the people of the Donbass, repeatedly, including White Phosphorous
-Ukraine’s use of Ukrainian civilians as human shields, a war crime, preventing them from leaving areas of conflict (much as terrorists did Syrian civilians)
-why Russia is conducting the denazification operation
-that the hatred of Russians and calls for their murder amongst Ukrainian nationalists is not a new thing, but decades old
-that there will be a Ukrainian war crimes tribunal to hold accountable the criminals who have perpetrated untold and horrific war crimes
-Ukraine’s biological weapons
-the blatant propaganda and lies in the media war against Russia, much like the manifold lies we saw around Syria
Please do listen to the entire discussion, and consider supporting Andrei’s work.
Follow Andrei on:
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/martyanov
Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjxgKuAiHatLO-YskZU6PQQ
His blog:
https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/
RELATED LINKS
*Foreign Ministry statement on Ukraine’s strike on Donetsk
https://www.mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/news/1804180/?lang=en
*Attack on Donetsk by Ukrainian forces yesterday – a Tochka-U tactical missile with a cluster munition warhead (which is prohibited under international law). Only 1 cassette of 50 exploded yet killed 20 and injured 36.
https://twitter.com/indyscotnews/status/1503680455169789960
For other links please refer to original You Tube page at:-
https://youtu.be/BxZMhCtYN2k
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