The Russian Armed Forces retaliated for the attack on the Kerch Bridge in Crimea by Ukraine with the underwater drone, REMUS600 AUV. Kamikaze cruise missiles and drones strike military targets and critical infrastructure of NATO countries. The British naval bases in Odessa and Nikolaev were targeted by Russia where British military personnel supervised the operation to attack the Bridge.
