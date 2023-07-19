Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kerch Bridge Revenge! Russian missiles and drones attack Odessa and Nikolaev
channel image
The Prisoner
8636 Subscribers
Shop now
322 views
Published 15 hours ago

The Russian Armed Forces retaliated for the attack on the Kerch Bridge in Crimea by Ukraine with the underwater drone, REMUS600 AUV. Kamikaze cruise missiles and drones strike military targets and critical infrastructure of NATO countries. The British naval bases in Odessa and Nikolaev were targeted by Russia where British military personnel supervised the operation to attack the Bridge.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
nikolaevodessabritish naval bases

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket