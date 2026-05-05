AJN Live - Former Green Beret & Geopolitical Expert Michael Yon Joins Alex Jones To Break Critical Intel On Latest Iran War Developments - 5-04-2026

RED ALERT: "I Think That You're Gonna See Billions Dead At This Rate!" The Globalists' Answer To The Great Awakening Is To Trigger All-Out Worldwide Nuclear War Using A False Flag In The US! Former Green Beret & Geopolitical Expert Michael Yon Joins Alex Jones To Break Critical Intel On Latest Iran War Developments, And The Human Osmotic Pressure Building In Populations Around Planet Due To The Food & Energy Crisis Caused By The Strait Of Hormuz Closure! "When These Huge Famines Really Kick Off, The Darién Gap & Other Places Are Gonna Blast Wide Open! Ships Coming Right Up To The US! I Wouldn't Be Surprised To See Ships Come Right Up The Mississippi River As Far North As They Can Go, Dropping Off Tens Of Thousands Of People!" Michael Yon Goes On To Describe The Massive Flood Of Migrants- Triggered By Food Shortages- That Would Invade The US To Conquer & Replace The Current Population! THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!