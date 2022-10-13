University Student fights vaxx mandates and woke education policies

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Ana Stanciu, a 22 year old Biochemistry student at McMaster University. Ana's parents are immigrants from Romania and grew up under communism. They saw the early signs of propaganda and government lies and warned their daughter after the mandates and lockdowns started in Canada in 2020. Ana was deeply concerned about the school mandate that required students to take an experimental injection with limited data on safety or effectiveness. She received a religious exemption and was denied by the University. The JCCF (www.jccf.ca) fought her case in court. Ana and I discuss her outlook for the future and how as a group, milennials are the hardest to wake up to the dark agenda as they value group compliance over individual choices.



