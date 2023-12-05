Create New Account
Andrew Bridgen reveals shocking facts about vaccine risks!
Source is ADH TV:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yf2T-6hVNms


Andrew Bridgen MP reveals groundbreaking data on vaccine risks in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Join Fred Pawle as they discuss the whistleblower's findings, exposing flaws and potential fatalities.

From ‘ Fred Pawle Show ’ with Fred Pawle live and on demand at ADH TV, Mondays 7pm.

