INSTEAD OF GETTING PEOPLE TO GO TO CHURCH WHY DON'T WE TRY TO GET THE CHURCH IN THE FIGHT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3196 6 PM - special guests Leah and Michelle Svensson "The Resistance Chicks talk with Pete Santilli. Share this interview far and wide!
Website: http://ResistanceChicks.com
The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3196 6 PM Archive: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22846
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 02, 2022
EPISODE - #3193 - 6PM
Check Out Our New “TEAM JESUS” T-Shirts! 🇺🇸 Printed in Cincinnati, Ohio By Americans http://pistolpete.store/1210
LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv
PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/
_____________________________________
FOLLOW US:
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli
TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv
FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@petesantilli:1/live:a09
ROKFIN: https://rokfin.com/petersantilli
FOXHOLE: https://pilled.net/#/profile/134014
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow TELEGRAM CHAT: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
LINKS: http://petesantilli.mobi