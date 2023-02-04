MAX14930FASE+ chip for Avalon 10 series, Avalon 821 hash board. If the max14930fase+t chip is damaged, the control board will not receive the signal sent back by the hash board through the IO interface.Product Category: Digital Isolators
Series: MAX14930
Mounting Style: SMD/SMT
max14930f Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1915
#Avalon #ASICminer #Avalon821 #hashboard #controlboard
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.