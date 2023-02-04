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MAX14930FASE+ chip for Avalon 10 series, Avalon 821 hash board. If the max14930fase+t chip is damaged, the control board will not receive the signal sent back by the hash board through the IO interface.Product Category: Digital Isolators
Series: MAX14930
Mounting Style: SMD/SMT
max14930f Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1915
#Avalon #ASICminer #Avalon821 #hashboard #controlboard