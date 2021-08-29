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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1703 - Erin Langhofer - Copkney pleads guilty
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40 views • August 29, 2021
Erin was attending the “First Friday” event with her boyfriend, when a fight broke out nearby between a separate group of people near some food trucks. Copkney fired a handgun several times, with one of the shots hitting Erin, who died at the scene.
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