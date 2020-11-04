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Random election stories, Lil' Wayne gets dumped, Madison Cawthorn, Pennsylvania, Rainbow person
DoseofSarcasm
DoseofSarcasm
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11 views • November 04, 2020
#LilWayne #MadisonCawthorn #Pennsylvania #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden

Lil Wayne's girlfriend has reportedly dumped the rapper over his endorsement of Donald Trump for U.S. President.

The 38-year-old 6 Foot 7 Foot hitmaker has been dating plus-sized model Denise Bidot, but they split shortly after his gushing tweets about the President.

'She broke up with Wayne. It wasn't just his Trump support, but that was a big part,' a source told MTO News on Tuesday.

The source continued that the Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti model 'was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She's so disappointed in him.'

Over the weekend, Bidot took to her since-deleted Instagram account to post, 'Sometimes love just isn't enough [HEARTBROKEN EMOJI]'.

The pair unfollowed each other prior to her account being deleted.

The first hint of the new romance came in June, when Denise posted a bathing pic snap taken in a swimming pool. She wrote the word 'His' alongside a heart over the picture.

Weezy then reposted the image to his page with a caption that read 'All'.
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