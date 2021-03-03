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Does the Bible Write History in Advance?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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111 views • March 03, 2021
More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times
More about Prophecy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/prophecy
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

In this program Dave underscores the fact that biblical prophecy is history written in advance. He gives the example of the prophecy in Daniel 9 that indicates that the temple would be destroyed and the Jews would be scattered throughout the world, which took place in AD 70. He explains what “Jerusalem shall be trodden down of the Gentiles” means (Luke 21:24), and how it is still in effect today. He adds that the world’s solution to peace in the Middle East by dividing the land God that gave to Israel will bring about His judgment upon them (Joel 3:2).
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prophecydave huntberean call
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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