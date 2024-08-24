WORLD WAR 3 In The U.S.A. 2024 IMMINENT >> “If you Fail To Plan, you plan to fail” All out war Russia nuclear War On THE U.S.A. Russian President Putin has made the decision to punish every nation

Russian President Putin has made the decision to punish every nation that is involved in Ukraine’s invasion of Russia. That’s the warning from Russia’s ambassador to the United States.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 08/23/2024





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaran