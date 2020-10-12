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Moon Hop
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3 views • October 12, 2020
Again, the two synth player team of Mantis and Fox put together a bit of musical madness. When I asked The Mantis what sort of visual I should put to the music he just happened to be watching some of the old Moon-walk videos. A funny thing is that the astronauts seem to be moving in time with our music, a completely serendipitous occurrence. However, when the astronauts fell down we just had to put in our two-cents.
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