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Slowing Down to Recognize and Acknowledge Your Mental Health and Possible Trauma with Hilary Jacobs Hendel
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40 views • September 14, 2021
How has the mental health treatment system been revolutionized in recent years to better address the root causes of depression and anxiety? By recentering focus on healing rather than prescribing, many mental health professionals have found success. Press play to learn:
Why "healing" was not always valid
How slowing down can be used as a tool
The meaning of AEDP
Hilary Jacobs Hendel, a Psychotherapist, Author, Blogger, Speaker, stops by the podcast to discuss anxiety, stress, depression, and trauma.
In recent years, many mental health professionals have realized it is equally, if not more, important to treat the underlying causes of depression and anxiety. However, instead of simply treating the symptoms, slowing down to address trauma and stressors has led patients to lasting improvements.
By assisting her patients in slowing down to truly face past trauma or other triggers, Hilary Jacobs Hendel has shown that pills alone may not be the answer. If you are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone, and techniques like those shared here may offer the solutions you seek.
To learn more, visit https://www.hilaryjacobshendel.com.
Why "healing" was not always valid
How slowing down can be used as a tool
The meaning of AEDP
Hilary Jacobs Hendel, a Psychotherapist, Author, Blogger, Speaker, stops by the podcast to discuss anxiety, stress, depression, and trauma.
In recent years, many mental health professionals have realized it is equally, if not more, important to treat the underlying causes of depression and anxiety. However, instead of simply treating the symptoms, slowing down to address trauma and stressors has led patients to lasting improvements.
By assisting her patients in slowing down to truly face past trauma or other triggers, Hilary Jacobs Hendel has shown that pills alone may not be the answer. If you are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone, and techniques like those shared here may offer the solutions you seek.
To learn more, visit https://www.hilaryjacobshendel.com.
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