© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON: GREED & LEGAL TRICKS TO AVOID PAYING ITS VICTIMS
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • July 20, 2021
Perhaps this is why the opioid producer jumped into the “liability-free” vaccine business. The giant corporation is creating shell companies to avoid paying victims of talc Baby Powder that the company continued to sell for decades after knowing its dangers.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
If you would like to support the show and our family please consider subscribing monthly here: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-david-knight-show
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
If you would like to support the show and our family please consider subscribing monthly here: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-david-knight-show
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.