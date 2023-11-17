Seems like the BBC has had enough of Israeli "evidence" and started calling bullsh*t on their claims.
Rare BBC win...
Cynthia... I noticed in one of the Israeli evidence photos, there was a box of dates. What.. are there tiny killer grenades place in each tiny date by Hamas? hah!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.