Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Seems like the 'BBC' has had enough of Israeli "evidence" and started calling 'Bullsh*t' on their claims
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
978 Subscribers
95 views
Published 19 hours ago

Seems like the BBC has had enough of Israeli "evidence" and started calling bullsh*t on their claims.


Rare BBC win...

Cynthia... I noticed in one of the Israeli evidence photos, there was a box of dates. What.. are there tiny killer grenades place in each tiny date by Hamas? hah!

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket