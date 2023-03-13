Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3018b - Biden Is Trapped, The [DS] Big Lie Just Imploded On Them, Justice For All
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3018b - March 12, 2023

Biden Is Trapped, The [DS] Big Lie Just Imploded On Them, Justice For AllThe [DS] is panicking, they have lost the narrative, the have lost the people. The Big Lie the [DS] has been pushing just fell apart. The people are learning the truth and the facts and the [DS] cannot counter it.

Biden is trapped in regards to covid, no matter what he does it will not turn out well for him. Justice is coming for the criminals, the system is being exposed and the [DS] is going to try take the information war into a physical war. Countermeasures are in place.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site. 

