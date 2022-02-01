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Memorial Hermann Medical Center in The Woodlands is actively KILLING one of their patients, Danny Groom, despite making it APPEAR as if they were going to do the right thing.
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172 views • February 01, 2022
Memorial Hermann Medical Center in The Woodlands is actively KILLING one of their patients, Danny Groom, despite making it APPEAR as if they were going to do the right thing.
Please PEACEFULLY reach out to Memorial Hermann in Shenandoah TX, in the Woodlands to protest their killing of Danny Groom.
CALL: 713-897-2300
If you're able, please physically GO AND VISIT Memorial Hermann today.
ADDRESS: 9250 Pinecroft Dr., Shenandoah TX 77380
Please PEACEFULLY reach out to Memorial Hermann in Shenandoah TX, in the Woodlands to protest their killing of Danny Groom.
CALL: 713-897-2300
If you're able, please physically GO AND VISIT Memorial Hermann today.
ADDRESS: 9250 Pinecroft Dr., Shenandoah TX 77380
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