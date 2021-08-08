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Dr Reiner Fuellmich Latest Update from Australia
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3732 views • August 08, 2021
www.corona-auchuss.de
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBvQ39EJqSBk0B7xlZXJh_Q
The Corona Committee was founded by four lawyers. He is taking evidence on the corona crisis and the measures.
Find out more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonymous information to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Committee: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausausschuss
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
The work of the committee is only possible through your donation.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/spenden/
Unfortunately, we are currently unable to issue donation receipts.
Attorney Dr. Pure filling me
Purpose: "Donation Corona Committee"
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
_______________________________________
The Foundation Corona Committee is the producer of the live streams and responsible for the content.
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH is responsible for the technical transmission. Both finance their work through donations. Please also support OVALmedia.
Transfer:
Name: Robert Cibis
IBAN: DE93 7603 0080 0200 8728 18
BIC: CSDBDE71
Paypal:
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH
https: //www.paypal.com/paypalme/ovalm ...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBvQ39EJqSBk0B7xlZXJh_Q
The Corona Committee was founded by four lawyers. He is taking evidence on the corona crisis and the measures.
Find out more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonymous information to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Committee: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausausschuss
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
The work of the committee is only possible through your donation.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/spenden/
Unfortunately, we are currently unable to issue donation receipts.
Attorney Dr. Pure filling me
Purpose: "Donation Corona Committee"
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
_______________________________________
The Foundation Corona Committee is the producer of the live streams and responsible for the content.
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH is responsible for the technical transmission. Both finance their work through donations. Please also support OVALmedia.
Transfer:
Name: Robert Cibis
IBAN: DE93 7603 0080 0200 8728 18
BIC: CSDBDE71
Paypal:
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH
https: //www.paypal.com/paypalme/ovalm ...
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