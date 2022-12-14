Artificial Womb Facility | Why Is EctoLife Revealing an Artificial Womb Facility?

Artificial Womb Facility | Why Is EctoLife Revealing the World's First Artificial Womb Facility to Incubate 30,000 Babies? | "CBDCs, It Will Be Implanted UNDER YOUR SKIN." - Professor Richard Werner + Special Guest Courtenay Turner
Learn More About Courtenay Turner Today At: https://courtenayturner.com/
Listen to Dialectical Roots & it’s Modern Weaponization w/ Jay Dyer, Dr. James Lindsay, & Stephen Coughlin - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1zj2pm-dialectical-roots-and-its-modern-weaponization-w-jay-dyer-dr.-james-lindsay.html
Learn More About Courtenay Turner Today At: https://courtenayturner.com/
Learn More Today: https://courtenayturner.com/courtenays-story/
Learn More About How Facebook Replaced Lifelog on February 4th 2004 https://www.corbettreport.com/the-weird-darpa-facebook-coincidence-you-never-heard-about/
Artificial Womb Facility? | FACT: EctoLife Scientist Reveal World's First Artificial Womb Facility That Can Incubate 30,000 Babies!!! (See Description / Show Notes)
Who Is Responsible for Developing the Artificial Womb Facility?
Hashem Al-Ghaili's brainchild, EctoLife, will help infertile parents conceive babies and become true biological parents
World's first 'artificial womb facility' is a creepy glimpse of pregnancy in future - WATCH - https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/worlds-first-artificial-womb-facility-is-a-creepy-glimpse-of-pregnancy-in-future/articleshow/96203552.cms?from=mdr
World’s first ‘artificial womb facility,’ will let parents design child’s height, strength, intelligence - WATCH - https://studyfinds.org/ectolife-artificial-womb-facility-lab-grown-babies/
‘Artificial womb’ facility could let parents choose baby’s characteristics from menu - READ - https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/world-first-artificial-womb-facility-191041848.html
Scientist Reveals World's First Artificial Womb Facility that Can Incubate 30,000 Babies - https://www.charismanews.com/world/90938-scientist-reveals-world-s-first-artificial-womb-facility-that-can-incubate-30-000-babies-in-a-lab
Artificial womb: Video shows what pregnancy may be like in the future - READ - https://interestingengineering.com/innovation/artificial-womb-facility-30000-babies-a-year
Womb with a view: EctoLife baby farm eliminates pregnancy and labor - READ - https://newatlas.com/medical/ectolife-artifical-womb-facility/
Understand the TRUTH About the Biblical Timeline (60 Signs of the Times) - READ / WATCH:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Jan. 20th & 21st - 1,211 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.