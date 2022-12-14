Artificial Womb Facility | Why Is EctoLife Revealing an Artificial Womb Facility?

Artificial Womb Facility | Why Is EctoLife Revealing the World's First Artificial Womb Facility to Incubate 30,000 Babies? | "CBDCs, It Will Be Implanted UNDER YOUR SKIN." - Professor Richard Werner + Special Guest Courtenay Turner

Artificial Womb Facility? | FACT: EctoLife Scientist Reveal World's First Artificial Womb Facility That Can Incubate 30,000 Babies!!! (See Description / Show Notes)

Who Is Responsible for Developing the Artificial Womb Facility?

Hashem Al-Ghaili's brainchild, EctoLife, will help infertile parents conceive babies and become true biological parents

World's first 'artificial womb facility' is a creepy glimpse of pregnancy in future - WATCH - https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/worlds-first-artificial-womb-facility-is-a-creepy-glimpse-of-pregnancy-in-future/articleshow/96203552.cms?from=mdr

World’s first ‘artificial womb facility,’ will let parents design child’s height, strength, intelligence - WATCH - https://studyfinds.org/ectolife-artificial-womb-facility-lab-grown-babies/

‘Artificial womb’ facility could let parents choose baby’s characteristics from menu - READ - https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/world-first-artificial-womb-facility-191041848.html

Scientist Reveals World's First Artificial Womb Facility that Can Incubate 30,000 Babies - https://www.charismanews.com/world/90938-scientist-reveals-world-s-first-artificial-womb-facility-that-can-incubate-30-000-babies-in-a-lab

Artificial womb: Video shows what pregnancy may be like in the future - READ - https://interestingengineering.com/innovation/artificial-womb-facility-30000-babies-a-year

Womb with a view: EctoLife baby farm eliminates pregnancy and labor - READ - https://newatlas.com/medical/ectolife-artifical-womb-facility/

