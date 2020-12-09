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Words From The Lord: "The Day Is Upon Us, Look Up Your Redemption Draws Nigh!" - "A SHAKING, A RUMBLING, A THUNDER!" - "WAR IS COMING" -
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95 views • December 09, 2020
The Day is Upon Us – Marie Fair
https://444prophecynews.com/the-day-is-upon-us-marie-fair/
A Shaking, A Rumbling, A Thunder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdXbcF89yTM
War Is Coming – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/war-is-coming-lynne-johnson/
My House – Paul
https://444prophecynews.com/my-house-paul/
A Great Honor – Glynda Lomax
https://444prophecynews.com/a-great-honor-glynda-lomax/
Dream of Obama promoting vaccines as solution – Kyle G
https://444prophecynews.com/dream-of-obama-promoting-vaccines-as-solution-kyle-g/
Obama Dream – Daughterofgod
https://444prophecynews.com/obama-dream-daughterofgod/
Seek Me With All Your Heart – Alan Carrico
https://444prophecynews.com/seek-me-with-all-your-heart-alan-carrico/
CHANGE IS COMING! – Wallytron101
https://444prophecynews.com/change-is-coming-wallytron101/
The Community Meeting – Mourner
https://444prophecynews.com/the-community-meeting-mourner/
Dream: Jesus Told Me We Can't Even Handle All His LOVE!! WOW!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPfaNTTxJP4
NOW!!! FINAL COMPLETE SANCTIFICATION/REMOVING OF THE VEIL/THE LAMP/MENORAH
https://www.brighteon.com/fda291b4-fc5d-470b-ac48-f4047eb75dbe
Yahushua LoverOfMySoul
2 hours ago
This scripture is playing out before our eyes!
https://www.youtube.com/post/UgxqWpaEbGQkaKoRI7l4AaABCQ
______________________________________________________________________
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TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://444prophecynews.com/the-day-is-upon-us-marie-fair/
A Shaking, A Rumbling, A Thunder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdXbcF89yTM
War Is Coming – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/war-is-coming-lynne-johnson/
My House – Paul
https://444prophecynews.com/my-house-paul/
A Great Honor – Glynda Lomax
https://444prophecynews.com/a-great-honor-glynda-lomax/
Dream of Obama promoting vaccines as solution – Kyle G
https://444prophecynews.com/dream-of-obama-promoting-vaccines-as-solution-kyle-g/
Obama Dream – Daughterofgod
https://444prophecynews.com/obama-dream-daughterofgod/
Seek Me With All Your Heart – Alan Carrico
https://444prophecynews.com/seek-me-with-all-your-heart-alan-carrico/
CHANGE IS COMING! – Wallytron101
https://444prophecynews.com/change-is-coming-wallytron101/
The Community Meeting – Mourner
https://444prophecynews.com/the-community-meeting-mourner/
Dream: Jesus Told Me We Can't Even Handle All His LOVE!! WOW!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPfaNTTxJP4
NOW!!! FINAL COMPLETE SANCTIFICATION/REMOVING OF THE VEIL/THE LAMP/MENORAH
https://www.brighteon.com/fda291b4-fc5d-470b-ac48-f4047eb75dbe
Yahushua LoverOfMySoul
2 hours ago
This scripture is playing out before our eyes!
https://www.youtube.com/post/UgxqWpaEbGQkaKoRI7l4AaABCQ
______________________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;;;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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