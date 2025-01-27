BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Freedom Through the Eyes of Murjana Hreish
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 3 months ago


 

Freed prisoner Murjana Hreish, from the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah, reveals to Tahrir Palestine TV the harsh conditions of the Damoun prison where female prisoners endure their daily struggles. Murjana was recently released as part of the flood of freed prisoner’s deal. Today, we meet with Murjana to discuss the dire situation inside Damoun prison.

Interview: Murjana Hreish

 

Reporting:  mohammad turkman

Filmed: 23/01/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

Keywords
gazawest bankramallahal aqsa flood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy